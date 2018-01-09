- Advertisement -

Sani Zubairu, Head of Referees Unit, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday urged referees to be focused and uncompromising while officiating in the upcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches.

Zubairu made the plea in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the 2017/2018 NPFL which kicks off on Jan. 14 and will end on Sept. 30.

He said the success of every football league; especially professional league was dependent on the preparedness and dedication of referees.

The head of referees’ unit described referees as the bedrock of leagues and called on them to ensure that professionalism and integrity were their watchwords.

“I expect our referees to be focused and dedicated to duty in officiating of the upcoming professional league.

“They should not undermine their roles as agents of justice and fairness to football matches,’’ Zubairu said.

He lauded the federation for elevating the standard of Nigeria’s league with their visionary leadership.

The head of referees’ unit said the federation would continue to promote football in Nigeria for economic and social progress of the country.

Zubairu said there was the need for stakeholders, especially referees to work in synergy for improved Nigerian league to enhance job and wealth creations.

The League Management Company (LMC) on Jan. 4 released the 2017/2018 professional league draws.