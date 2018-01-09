- Advertisement -

Arsenal have not received an approach for Alexis Sanchez this month, says Arsene Wenger.

Reports emerged on Monday night that Manchester City had agreed a deal with Sanchez for the player to join the club when his Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season.

Asked if he expects Sanchez to leave Arsenal, Wenger said: “I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond, at the moment it’s very quiet.”