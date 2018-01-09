- Advertisement -

Arsenal duo Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny are among the players being considered by West Ham as manager David Moyes attempts to strengthen his midfield options this month, according to Sky sources.

Moyes revealed in December that he was looking to add to his squad as he attempts to secure the Hammers’ Premier League status.

He has identified a new central midfielder as a main priority and Sky reports understands Joe Allen, Steven N’Zonzi, William Carvalho and Jonjo Shelvey are also on his shortlist along with Coquelin and Elneny.

The duo have been used sparingly by manager Arsene Wenger in the Premier League this season, with Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey his preferred pairing in midfield.

Coquelin, 26, joined Arsenal from French side Stade Lavallois in July 2008 and has made over 150 appearances for the club, despite spending time on loan at Lorient, Freiburg and Charlton.

Elneny, 25, moved to the Gunners in January 2016 from Swiss side Basel in a deal worth around £5m and has since featured in 54 matches, scoring twice.