Kwara United have pulled out of the Bet9ja Nigeria National League Super Four competition citing irregularities by the organisers as reason for their action.

The Harmony Warriors were due to play Heartland Football Club of Owerri in the third-place match at the Agege Stadium on Tuesday after they lost 4-2 on penalties against Go Round FC on the opening day.

Heartland who lost 1-0 to Remo Stars on Monday according to the organisers will play in the final as the latter who replaced Yobe Desert Stars in the competition cannot be crowned champions due to their status.

“There has been an outcry by football stakeholders in the country on who becomes the champion of the ongoing Super Four in Lagos based on the invitation of a relegated team Remo Stars FC to fill the vacuum created by one of the qualified teams to play in the tournament,” reads a statement released by Kwara United media officer, Abdul Waheed Bibire.

“However drama ensued this evening after round of one matches. Go Round FC who defeated Kwara United FC via penalties is on stand-by to meet the winner of the second match between Heartland FC and the invited Remo FC which was eventually won by Remo Stars by a lone goal.

“Expectedly the final match of the tournament which is slated for tomorrow should be between Remo Stars and Go Round Fc but instead the tournament organisers said it is between Heartland FC and Go Round FC.

“This development according to the management of Kwara United FC is unfair, unprofessional and will bring the league into disrepute .

“The management has therefore ordered the technical crew and players of the Harmony Boys to return to Ilorin to continue the training for the opening match of the 2017/2018 NPFL.”