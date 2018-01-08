- Advertisement -

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has challenged Kelechi Iheanacho to “improve aspects of his play”.

The Nigerian forward has been rarely used since he moved from Manchester City to Leicester.

In an interview with Leicester Mercury, Puel expressed hope that Iheanacho can get more playing time in the future.

“I think Kelechi is a young player and he needs to improve aspects of his play,” Puel said.

“Also it is difficult because he is a player behind Jamie Vardy and it means he doesn’t get many opportunities.

“Shinji Okazaki is also playing well, so it is difficult for him.

“He works hard on the pitch and in the training sessions and he needs to continue. I hope he can have some game time in the future.”

Iheanacho played as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Fleetwood Town.

He has played just six games for the Foxes since his £25m purchase from City.