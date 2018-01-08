- Advertisement -

Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for December.

The 25-year-old saw off competition from former teammate Philipe Coutinho, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Manchester City duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Nicolas Otamendi to clinch the monthly award for the second consecutive time after he earned 50 percent of the public vote in the poll.

The former Chelsea and Roma forward played a sterling role in front of goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained an unbeaten run of seven games in the English top-flight during the busy festive period.

Salah who played in all of the Reds’ league games last month notched five goals with three assists to his name.

The Egypt international who has garnered 17 efforts in 21 league matches this campaign is yet to feature for the Anfield Stadium outfit this year owing to a groin injury he picked up against Burnley on December 31.

The 2017 African Player of the Year has also been nominated for the Premier League of the Month for December.