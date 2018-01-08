- Advertisement -

Three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala has called for more friendly games to be arranged for the Super Falcons ahead of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

“It’s a good one, a big step for us and good news for women’s football in Nigeria generally but it’s not enough,” Oshoala, who won her third African Women’s Player of the Year in Accra on Thursday, told BBC Sport.

“It’s not about the France game alone, but we need more games like this and we don’t have to plead before we get games.”

Nigeria are still in search of a coach for the Super Falcons as American Randy Waldrum rejected the offer to lead the team. But Oshoala whose club Dalian Quanjian FC the Chinese Women’s League is confident a new coach to succeed Florence Omagbemi will be unveiled soon.

“I’ve had an honest conversation with the president of the Nigeria football federation (Amaju Pinnick) about this,” she said.

“He’s been very positive and in a couple of weeks we will definitely have someone to lead the team.”