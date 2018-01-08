- Advertisement -

Remo Stars booked a place in the final of the Bet9ja Nigeria National League Super Four competition after a hard fought 1-0 win against Heartland Football Club of Owerri at the Agege Stadium on Monday.

The Sky Blue Stars, who took the place of Yobe Desert Stars in the competition following the latter’s withdrawal due to lack of funds, will face Go Round in the final on Tuesday.

Oshobe Oshuji scored the winning goal in the 48th minute of the entertaining encounter.

Heartland took control of the game from the start, passing the ball with confidence with Remo Stars soaking up the pressure.

Egbufor Nnamdi nearly gave the Naze Millionaires the lead in the 10th minute but his effort went inches wide.

The Owerri club continued piling pressure on their opponents and were unlucky again when Kingsley Salami’s goalbound shot was saved by James Faith.

Three minutes later, Salami had another effort cleared off the line by Lasisi Saheed after his shot was initially saved by Faith.

Despite Headland’s domination, it was Remo Stars who had the best chance of the half, Sunday Williams was put through on goal by a long ball from the defence but he blasted the ball into the air.

Remo Stars broke the deadlock three minutes after the break with Oshuji slotting the ball past Japhet Utobo after a fine cross from Awoyemi Abiodun.

The Sky Blue Stars came close to doubling their lead in the 55th minute through Lasisi who could not direct his shot on goal.

Awoyemi also wasted another opportunity on the hour mark, placing his header off target.

Heartland battled back in the closing minutes of the game and came close to scoring an equaliser three minutes from time but Egbufor could not direct his header into the net.

