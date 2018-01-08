- Advertisement -

Nigerian striker Chidi Dauda Omege has signed a three-year contract with Swedish top league club GIF Sundsvall.

GIF Sundsvall confirmed the transfer on their official website.

The big striker, 27, joined up from lower league Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna, where he has netted five goals and provided several assists.

Sports director Urban Hagblom said the Lagos-born striker will be a valuable addition to the team.

“It’s great to get Chidi over because he will compliment our attack,” he said.

“He is already used to how football is played in Sweden having played in the lower division.”