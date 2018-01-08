- Advertisement -

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is urging the club’s board to sign Leicester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

Le Buteur reports that Klopp has identified Mahrez as his side’s top transfer priority, with the North African regarded as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has just completed a major-money move from the Reds to Barcelona, leaving the English giants in need of an inspirational attacking midfielder.

However, Liverpool will have a tough time bringing Mahrez on board. Not only do they face competition for the player’s signature from the likes of Chelsea, but Leicester insist the 26-year-old is going nowhere.

Foxes manager Claude Puel said this past weekend that Mahrez will not be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

“I think it is important he keeps this focus and concentration until the end of the season,” said the French coach.

“I am happy with him and I think he is enjoying his football. He is happy to play with this team.

“We are trying to develop good play on the floor and he likes this. He has good results with assists and goals in recent games.”