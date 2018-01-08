- Advertisement -

Sevilla are interested in a six-month loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Batshuayi has struggled to compete with Alvaro Morata for a starting role this season, with the former Real Madrid striker the preferred option following his £58 million move in the summer.

A regular in the Belgium national team set-up, Batshuayi is keen to remain in Roberto Martinez’s plans ready for next summer’s World Cup and feels he could miss out on a place if he continues not to play for his club.

Eden Hazard has been selected ahead of Batshuayi in attack when Morata is missing and, with his opportunities primarily been limited to cup competitions, a move away from the club on loan could be the best option.

The Blues won’t, however, allow Batshuayi to leave until they find a replacement striker.

Sevilla would appear to be a good fit for Batshuayi, who should get plenty of opportunities at a club that is competing for a place in European competition and is currently fifth in the Liga table.

Vincenzo Montella’s side recognise that Chelsea need a replacement before sanctioning a loan move and therefore are also looking at both AS Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic and Everton attacker Sandro Ramírez.