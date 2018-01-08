- Advertisement -

Barcelona record signing Philippe Coutinho will be out for weeks after it was confirmed he has an injury in his right thigh.

The Brazilian cost Barcelona £142m from Liverpool, making him the second most expensive player in history after Neymar who cost PSG £200m from Barca.

His injury was confirmed by Barcelona on their official website after the Brazilian concluded his medicals on Monday.

“Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks,” Barcelona announced on their website.

There had been suggestions Coutinho could make his debut against Celta Vigo on Thursday in the Copa del Rey.

His debut could now come on January 28 in the LaLiga against Alaves.