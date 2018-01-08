- Advertisement -

Schalke are keen on securing a deal for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with the Bundesliga side, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

He remains on the periphery at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst the Blues have also been interested in securing further cover at left-back in the form of Alex Sandro.

And Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco has now revealed the Bundesliga club are looking at bringing Baba back to Germany and that they are assessing the potential for a long-term loan deal.

He told Kicker: “One more player would be good for us, I’m thinking about Abdul Rahman Baba for the left wing above all.

“He still has a flat here in Gelsenkirchen, he knows Schalke and Schalke knows him. If we could get him on loan from Chelsea for a longer spell we wouldn’t be averse.

“We are clarifying now how good his fitness is at the moment.”

Schalke have already signed Juventus midfielder Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, while Cedric Teuchert has also arrived from FC Nurnberg in the winter window.

Tedesco’s side currently find themselves in second place in the Bundesliga table, 11 points behind current leaders Bayern Munich.