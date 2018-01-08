- Advertisement -

The Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure are set for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season as they have returned to their own stadium in Akure, the Ondo State capital where they would be playing their home matches after serving a ban.

The club were forced to play at the Dipo Dina Stadium last season after the League Management Company sanctioned them in June as a result of the unruly behaviour of goalkeeper David Ariyo.

Ariyo had assaulted one of the match officials in the match day 23 game between the Akure team and Plateau United of Jos which ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors. The match was played behind closed door.

The Media Manager of the Sunshine, Mr. Chris Okunnuwa, in a chat on Monday, said he was certain that Sunshine would play their next home matches in Akure, saying the ban expired at the end of the last season.

The club are currently having a close camp at Iloko Ijesa in Osun State in preparation for the 2017/2018 NPFL league season which is commencing next week.

Okunnuwa said, “All things being equal, we are going to play all our home matches in our stadium in Akure, our banishment has ended with the last season, so we are beginning the new season here.

“We are waiting for the LMC to come and inspect our stadium which we are sure will meet the requirement as before, so our home matches will be played here in Akure. ”

He also disclosed that the state government had been paying part of the salary arrears of the players, adding that the players were in good frame of mind ahead the next football season.

“The players are expected to get another alert (pay) this week,” Okunnuwa assured.