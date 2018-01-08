- Advertisement -

CHAN Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has revealed that originally he did not wish to be a coach after injury cut short a promising playing career.

However, his successful stint with hometown club Nasara FC of Zaria would later change this position.

“I was only working out on the same pitch with Nasara after injury ended my career, before I later started training the team,” recounted Salisu Yusuf, who will be 56 on Wednesday.

“We will go on to win the Kaduna State FA Cup and afterwards there was no going back for me.”

Former Ranch Bees and El Kanemi Warriors midfielder Yusuf has since handled Enyimba, Kano Pillars, El Kanemi, Lobi Stars and FC Taraba.

The coach said he believes that how much confidence you give your players and how well you teach them will go a long way in determining how successful you become by the sidelines.

Salisu Yusuf, who has a CAF A licence, has since won the NPFL championship with Kano Pillars in 2008, the FA Cup with Lobi Stars and Enyimba in: 2003 and 2013, respectively.

He qualified Nigeria to CHAN 2018 and guided Nigeria to the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup in Ghana.

He also assisted Gernot Rohr to qualify Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia