Portuguese club, Benfica, have joined the race to sign Nigeria right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi.

The 22-year-old who is currently in the books of Dutch club ADO Den Haag will be a free agent this summer and has also been linked with a move to English Championship outfit Norwich City.

ADO Dn Haag have also offered the defender who is expected to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia a new contract.

However, according to a report in Portuguese online outlet, Ojogo.pt Benfica are prepared to swoop for the defender in the summer.

Benfica, according to the report, have sent scouts to watch Ebuehi in action for ADO De Haag this season, and got a favourable assessment on the player.

“In favour of the 22-year-old defender are some characteristics assessed by the scouting team, such as good defensive placement, physical ability (has 1.87m) and ease in offensive support, but also the fact of being at the end of contract,”reads the scouting report posted on the website.

Born in the Netherlands, Ebuehi opted to play for Nigeria in 2017 and has two caps for the three-time African champions.