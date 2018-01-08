- Advertisement -

Players and officials of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu have concluded the team’s two-week pre-season closed camping exercise at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, an official has said.

The club’s spokesman, Norbert Okolie, said in a statement on Sunday that the Technical Adviser of the Flying Antelopes, Olugbenga Ogunbote, declared the camp closed on Sunday evening.

The club started its pre-season closed camping exercise on Dec. 26 in preparation for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Okolie said Ogunbote praised the dedication and determination displayed by the players during the camping period.

“It was a worthwhile exercise and I thank the board and management for approving funds for this programme, which I believe has enabled us to do all the needful for a successful season.

“The results of practice matches played have given us confidence going into the new season.

“We call on our teaming fans and supporters to rally round the team, and we promise to deliver the needed goals and points by the special grace of God,’’ Okolie quoted Ogunbote as saying.

The spokesman said the coach also advised the players to imbibe the spirit of unity as they “charge for victories’’ in all competitions in the coming season.

“With unity, there is nothing that can stop our collective aim of emerging victorious in matches. Hence, I charge every one of you to see each other as part of one united family with one name `Rangers’,’’ he quoted Ogunbote as saying.

The club’s 57-man delegation is expected to depart Ijebu-Ode for a seven-hour road trip back to Enugu on Monday morning.

They are expected to continue preparations for their opening match of the 2017/2018 NPFL season against Aiteo Cup holders Akwa United in Uyo on Jan. 14.

Rangers, who are seven-times Nigerian league champions, will return from Uyo to host Lobi Stars on Jan. 17 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.