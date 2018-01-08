- Advertisement -

FC Ifeanyiubah coach Ladan Bosso has said the performance of his squad in pre-season has given him confidence ‘The Anambra Warriors’ are ready for the 2017/2018 NPFL season, which gets underway next weekend.

“We have played 16 trial games and conceded just two goals during regulation time,” Bosso, who switched over from El Kanemi Warriors, said after his squad scored six goals in two training matched against Bemo FC Ogidi and Mbosi Selected FC at their Mbosi, Ihiala training camp.

“This includes the South East/South South Pre-season Tournament, which we won in my first 16 days with the club.

“The most important thing is that what we have here now are youthful players who are ready to play and I must say they are adapting fast to my philosophy”.

The Nnewi outfit let go most of their last season big-name stars and Bosso insisted the new dawn is looking bright.

“It’s still work in progress. The young ones are developing fast. You never can be perfect before season starts, but the most important thing is that these boys have done well so far to give hope they can stand their ground against any opposition,” he said.

“If you recall very well, you will remember that I was the last coach to be unveiled during the transfer period.

“I took my time on arrival to study the team before I finally accepted the contract and I’m happy with the way we are evolving.

“I picked many players from the grassroot clubs around who I believe can do the job and so far, so good I must say”.

FC Ifeanyiubah will welcome newly-promoted Yobe Desert Stars on the opening day of the new season on January 14.