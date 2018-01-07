- Advertisement -

The home-based Super Eagles will not play any more test matches before their opening Group C match against Rwanda, officials have said.

A top official said: “A week before a major tournament, you are not expected to play any test game and so we will not play any friendly before our first match against Rwanda.”

Nigeria will begin their CHAN 2018 campaign on January 15 against Rwanda in Tangier.

They are due to depart Abuja tomorrow midnight for Morocco via Turkey.

The country’s ‘B’ team prepared for this competition by taking part in the sub-regional WAFU Cup in Ghana as well as the NPFL Invitational Tournament in Kano.

In Abuja, they played three test games against non-league teams like Water FC and Capital City FC, which they all won.

Tomorrow they will have their last training at the FIFA Goal Project in the morning after Sunday was observed as a rest day.