Ilkay Gundogan hailed the brilliance of Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero after the pair combined twice in two minutes during the 4-1 FA Cup win over Burnley.

Both Aguero goals were set up by Gundogan, the first with a quickly taken free kick after 56 minutes and the second from an exquisite back-heel soon after the subsequent restart.

Burnley complained when Aguero’s first was allowed to stand, as they were not organised for the set-piece when Gundogan fed his run across the box, but referee Graham Scott saw nothing untoward.

“It was a free kick and the referee didn’t tell me to wait,” Gundogan told the Press Association. “I had some eye contact with Sergio. I know that he likes to use these kind of situations to play quick.

“As soon as we had the contact I was sure he was going to make the run, so I just had to play the pass.

“Fortunately it was allowed and I think it was also correct. We just reacted quicker than our opponents.”

Aguero started the move that led to his second. The Argentinian found Gundogan in the box and then continued his run. Gundogan read his intentions and back-heeled into his path for a clinical finish.

“The timing was just perfect,” Gundogan added. “Sergio passed the ball to me and I just had to save it. I was waiting for the run and Sergio was just at the right time in the right spot. I was quite sure this ball was going through.

“Luckily both actions were a goal and 2-1 was very important at that point. After that, we had all our confidence back, started to keep the ball and play very well.

“We scored two more goals and we are very happy with the result.”