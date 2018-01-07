- Advertisement -

National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Vincent Okumagba, has said he expects the country to do far better at CHAN 2018 than they did two years ago in Rwanda.

The home-based Eagles were knocked out by the group stage in Rwanda after they had finished third in South Africa in 2014.

“We did not do well in Rwanda in 2016, but I believe we have learnt our lessons from that and I want to believe we will do better than we did two years ago,” Okumagba said.

“This is a tournament Nigeria should win because we have a robust league now and so we expect to have players who can hold their own in Africa.”

He also said that about 70 supporters will be in Morocco to cheer the team to victory.

The supporters have again called on the sports ministry to assist them with some cash for the trip just as they did for Rwanda 2016.