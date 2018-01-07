- Advertisement -

Chelsea face Arsenal in a Carabao Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday with Blues boss Antonio Conte expected to revert to his first-choice lineup.

Conte made nine changes for Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday, from the team that drew 2-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League last week.

That FA Cup result means Chelsea are forced to play a third-round replay, which will take place in between the first and second legs of their Carabao Cup semi.

Conte told Chelsea TV: “When you play every three days and you have to play many games, it means you are facing every competition.

“Now on Wednesday we have to play a semifinal against Arsenal. I think we deserved to reach this target.

“It’s very important in this moment of the season to have all the squad in the best physical form, because you have to play a lot of games and everyone must be ready.”

Should Chelsea beat Arsenal in the two-legged semifinal, their scheduled Feb. 25 Premier League clash at Manchester United will have to be moved as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley takes place on that weekend.

The second leg of the semifinal is on Jan. 24.