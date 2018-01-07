- Advertisement -

Olympiakos have re-signed Kevin Mirallas from Everton on loan until the end of the season, the clubs confirmed on Sunday.

Mirallas, 30, joined Everton from the Greek side in 2012 for a reported £6 million fee and has gone on to make 151 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals.

The Belgium international, though, has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Sam Allardyce, making his last appearance in a Europa League match against Apollon Limassol on Dec. 7.

Mirallas was an Olympiakos player between 2010 and 2012 where he scored 34 goals in 52 games — including 20 in the 2011-12 season — helping the club win back-to-back league titles.

He is still contracted to Everton until June 2020, having signed a fresh contract in May 2017.

Mirallas has been limited to five Premier League appearances this term, three of which came from the bench.