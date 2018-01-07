- Advertisement -

The Home-based Super Eagles will leave for Morocco on Monday, January 8 ahead of their participation at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The players and their officials will travel to the North African country in the evening via the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Salisu Yusuf’s charges were earlier expected to depart the country on Wednesday for Morocco, but no reason was given for their inability to proceed on the trip as originally scheduled..

Salisu has already picked 23 players for the 2018 edition of the biennial tournament designed for players plying their trade in their countries’ domestic leagues.

Of the 23 players, only the quartet of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze and Kalu Orji were part of the team that represented the country at the last edition in Rwanda, while midfielder Rabiu Ali was in the team that came third four years ago in South Africa.

Other notable names in the list are; Anthony Okpotu, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Sunday Faleye, Dele Ajiboye and Peter Eneji.

The team co-ordinator Patrick Pascal stated that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free journey and is also confident the team will have a good outing in Morocco.

“We are leaving for Morocco tomorrow. All the necessary things have been put in place to make the trip comfortable for us,” Pascal said from the team’s Bolton White Hotel and Apartments Abuja base on Sunday morning.‎

“Our target is to win the trophy and we will do all we can to achieve that.”

Nigeria will play in Group C along with Rwanda, former champions Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The competition will run from January 13 to February 4 2018 in Morocco.