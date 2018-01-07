- Advertisement -

Eddie Howe says Lewis Grabban will leave Bournemouth in the January transfer window after returning early from a season-long loan with Sunderland.

Grabban, 29, spent five months with the Championship side, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances.

Howe says Sunderland and Bournemouth mutually agreed to terminate the season-long loan at Grabban’s request and the striker will now be looking for a permanent move during the January window.

He said: “It was a mutual decision between the clubs. Grabban wanted to end his spell with Sunderland so I think Lewis will move on in this window.

“When that will be and who that will be to? We don’t know.”

Sky Sports reports Championship leaders Wolves are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old.

The Cherries signed Grabban for a second time for £7m in January 2016 after he impressed with Norwich, but he has made just four Premier League starts in 22 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Newspaper reports claim Watford are interested in signing Benik Afobe but Bournemouth have no intention of selling the forward, according to Sky Sports.

When asked if the Cherries have received any offers for Afobe, Howe replied: “No.”