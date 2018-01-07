- Advertisement -

New signing Anthony Ujah was on target as Mainz 05 defeated St.Gallen 2-1 in Saturday’s friendly encounter.

The 27-year-old who returned to Sandro Schwarz’s team on a three-and-a-half year deal from Chinese Super League outfit Liaoning FC last month got off to a goalscoring start, at the Kybunpark.

After a goalless first half, Ujah broke the deadlock for the Opel Arena outfit in the 47th minute.

17 minutes later, Boris Babic drew St. Gallen level before Kenan Kodro – on as a 60th-minute substitute for Ujah – wrapped up the win for the O-Fives in the 76th minute.

Compatriot Leon Balogun was on for 43 minutes before he was replaced by Gaetan Bussmann.

Mainz 05 continue their preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga season when they host league rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in another friendly game on Sunday.

The former Werder Bremen and Koln attacker will be hoping to build on this form when Sandro Schwarz’s men, placed 15th in the German top-flight log, visit Hannover 96 for their first Bundesliga game of the year on January 13.