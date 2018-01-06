- Advertisement -

Kevin Mirallas has agreed to re-join Olympiakos where he spent 15 months before signing for Everton in the summer of 2012.

The Belgium international has not played any Premier League minutes since Sam Allardyce took charge of the Toffees at the end of November.

The 30-year-old winger returns to Greece to play for former club Olympiakos, for whom he netted 20 goals during the 2011-12 season.

In 2011, he signed for the Athens club on a free transfer from French side St Etienne.

In his five and a half years at Goodison Park, Mirallas played more than 130 times for the Merseyside club and helped Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, during the current campaign he has only made nine appearances for Everton, with five of those coming from the bench.