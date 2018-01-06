- Advertisement -

Premier league side Akwa United appear set for action in the new season after the coach Abdu Maikaba led side unveiled a 16 -man list Saturday in what could pass for bring on any opponent pose.

Included in the 16-man list are four players newly recruited from other clubs to fortify the squad for new season showdown

The new players according to information dished out by the club include Dennis Nya acquired from Lobi Stars, Etim Mathew from Rangers international, Adeshina Gata from ABS and Ajiboye Otegbeye from Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Akwa United open their campaign in the new season against Rangers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on January 14.

The 2017 Aiteo Cup Champions won all their six preseason matches scoring 36 goals in the process. Though that could be dubbed good pre-season effort, coach Maikaba however said though he was impressed by the team’s effort there is need to be ready to go the extra mile adding that he needs to assess the team in more competitive ties.

Akwa United finished fourth on the log last season with 60 points in 38 matches. The Uyo landlords will not only be hoping to be in a killer mood for the new season but will also need to be on top of their game as they fly the Nation’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup. They have been drawn against Banjul United of Gambia in a two legged tie billed for 9th and 16th of February respectively. Akwa United will host Banjul United on the 9th and then head to Banjul for the second leg on the 16th.

The full list of battle ready players for the club is as follows:

Daniel Ekpo Dennis Nya Etim Matthew Adeshina Gata Ajibola Otegbeye Victor Mbaoma Kelly Kester Yenne Tenton Gabriel Wassa Kenneth James Aniekeme Asuquo Katoh Haggai Aminu Nuhu Kenneth James Etboy Akpan Emmanuel Charles