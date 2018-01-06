- Advertisement -

Arsenal have made a fresh enquiry for West Brom captain Jonny Evans, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners expressed an interest in Evans last summer, along with a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester City, who had an £18m bid rejected in August.

The runaway league-leaders have also made an enquiry, but no formal offers have at this stage been made.

The 30-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal at the Hawthorns and Pardew last month admitted he has made plans for life without Evans, should suitable offers arrive.

Evans was linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the summer, including Leicester, and has so far refused to commit his long-term future to the Baggies.

He joined the club in August 2015 from Manchester United and has made 80 league appearances.

West Brom sit 19th in the Premier League table with two wins from 22 games.