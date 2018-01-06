- Advertisement -

Henry Onyekuru has returned to Everton to continue his recovery after being ruled out with a knee injury while on loan at Anderlecht.

The Belgian side released a statement last month saying that surgery was “inevitable” and the striker would be out for “several months in order to be able to recover optimally” after being forced off against his former club Eupen on December 22.

Onyekuru joined Everton in the summer before being sent out on loan to Anderlecht where he had scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro league and the 20-year-old shared a picture of his return to his parent club on social media as he continues his recovery.

“Back at Everton a little earlier than expected,” Onyekuru said on Twitter.

“I am so grateful for the facilities and the medical team working hard to get me back playing ASAP! The Lord is my strength.”

The Nigeria international sealed a switch to Everton in June after a successful season at Eupen where he scored 20 goals.