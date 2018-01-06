- Advertisement -

Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa is likely to remain in England, according to his agent, Tony Harris.

On Friday, Bursaspor’s representative, Hasan Parlakay told reporters that the club is interested in signing the Nigeria international on loan until the end of the season.

In the ongoing campaign, Musa has endured a torrid time at the King Power Stadium this term, featuring only once for the side – in a League Cup tie.

And, although, his agent did not dismiss the possibility of the player leaving the Foxes this month, he confirmed that the former CSKA Moscow speedster stands a ‘big chance’ of continuing his career in England.

“We have indeed been approached by the top three clubs in Turkey but Musa is not keen to go to Turkey just yet,” Harris told Supersport.

“There’s a big chance that Musa will remain in England. I’m however surprised about the link to Bursaspor. I don’t know where the rumour came from.

“It’s a complete joke and a figment of someone’s imagination. Rest assured Musa is not going to Bursaspor.”