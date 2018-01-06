- Advertisement -

In-form Jesse Lingard has been doing “incredible” things for Manchester United but can get even better, says Ander Herrera.

The England international midfielder has been in sparkling form of late, with his efforts in front of goal earning widespread praise.

Lingard netted another spectacular strike in a 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Derby on Friday, with that effort taking him on to 11 for the season – matching his previous total across 83 appearances for United prior to the 2017-18 campaign.

The 25-year-old is now considered to be a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans, with Herrera expecting even greater things to come as confidence flows and belief builds.

“His goal was amazing. It was incredible. I have already said it but he never gives up,” the Spaniard told reporters of his Old Trafford team-mate following another star showing against Derby.

“His movement is good and he shoots very well with both feet and when you keep trying and are optimistic with yourself, and you try and try and try, sooner or later you get the result and the result was another fantastic goal.

“His movement is also important. He’s very quick as well and no-one can touch him.

“He wants to improve and become a better player and you can see that in every training session. He’s showing that in games too. He is in fantastic form and can get better.”

Lingard opened the scoring for United against the Rams, with Romelu Lukaku stepping off the bench to wrap up a fourth-round berth.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time of late, but Herrera believes the burly Belgian is another showing signs of promise as the Red Devils improve as a collective.

He added: “Romelu played very well. He held the ball up well and gave us a target in the second half. The second goal by him was incredible and also the assist from Anthony was very good.

“But we cannot just single out two or three names because the whole team played amazing. I felt really good on the pitch, having the ball, moving the ball, receiving the ball, turning, shooting, crossing. I think we did almost everything well, although you always have things to improve.

“For me, we played one of our best games of the season, full of control, good play, good movement of the ball. Everyone was feeling good on the pitch, participating well in the game.

“That’s why after 80 minutes I could not believe that we were not winning. After that, football was fair with us and we scored two but it could have been six or seven.”