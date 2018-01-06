- Advertisement -

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not travelled with the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The Brazil international, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, was among a number of first-team players – undisclosed by the club – who stayed behind on Merseyside.

Speculation has been growing about a renewed bid for Coutinho from Barcelona, who had three offers rejected – the last totalling £113m – for him in the summer.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Barcelona will go “as far as it takes” to get the Brazilian, and are preparing a bid of £133m (£97.5m up front, plus £35.5m in add-ons).

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last summer in an attempt to force a move but was unsuccessful.

The Brazilian has not played in either of the Reds’ matches since the transfer window opened in January because of a minor thigh problem, but manager Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday he expects the 25-year-old to be fit for next Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.