Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has confessed that he will always live with the nightmare of the missed penalty which cost his team dearly at the 2010 World Cup.

The former Sunderland star would have taken his country to the semi-finals if he had scored a late penalty against Uruguay after Luis Suarez handled in the box.

But Ghana’s main man missed and Uruguay went on to win the quarter-final clash in South Africa after extra-time and a penalty shootout.

“Sometimes things happen in the game and you face a lot of the ups and downs but it is something you cannot change,” Kayserispor striker Gyan, 32, was quoted on FIFA.com as saying at the LEAD Series Accra. It is picked as one of FIFA’s ‘Quotes of the Week’.

“I am always trying to be a better man and sometimes when I’m alone in my room, I just think about all these things. I wish it could be rewound but it has happened.

“It’s going to live with me for the rest of my life. Something can happen like it again and I can redeem myself or maybe my son or nephew is going to do it in the future and you might never know.

“But if it doesn’t happen like that then I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life.”

A win for Ghana in that match would have taken the Black Stars to the semi-finals, farther than any African team has ever gone in the World Cup.