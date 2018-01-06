- Advertisement -

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has congratulated newly crowned CAF Player of the Year Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international received the accolade at the 2017 CAF Awards which were held in Accra, Ghana.

Salah, who plies his trade in the English Premier League for Liverpool FC, beat Senegalese star Sadio Mane and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the award.

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala scopped CAF African Women’s Player of the Year award on the night.

The BFA released the following statement on Friday.

A statement read: “Botswana Football Association would like to congratulate the 2017 African player of the year Mohamed Salah, of Egypt and Liverpool Football Club.

“The Egyptian talisman was crowned the best footballer in the continent at the CAF awards hosted in Accra the Capital of Ghana last night.

“The Association would also like to congratulate woman’s African player of the year Asisat Oshoala for scoping the women’s award the former Asernal women’s forward who has recently was also a first time recipient of the award.

“We would like to congratulate all the nominees and recipients of awards for their hard work and excellence to African Football.”