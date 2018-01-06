- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes says there has been no contact with Chelsea over Arturo Vidal and insists the Chile international will not be sold in January.

Vidal has been linked with a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge – a move which would see the 30-year-old reunite with his former manager at Juventus, Antonio Conte.

However, Heynckes dismissed the rumours as “speculation” and insists no one in his squad will be sold this month.

“Certainly, there’s been no contact between the clubs,” Heynckes said at a press conference on Saturday at Bayern’s winter training camp in Qatar.

“It’s just speculation. Arturo Vidal is very motivated, he’s a top player and we need him at his very best if Bayern is to play well.”

He added: “We won’t sell any players in the [transfer] window.”

Bayern are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and next face Bayer Leverkusen on January 12 when the German season resumes after its winter break.