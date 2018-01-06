- Advertisement -

Juventus have offered Liverpool midfielder Emre Can a five-year contract.

Sky Sports reports the 23-year-old Germany midfielder has reached an agreement in principle to join the Italian champions in the summer following talks held on Thursday.

Can is out of contract this summer and is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, having entered the final six months of his current deal.

Liverpool are still trying to persuade Can to sign a new contract at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp prepared to wait until the end of the season for a deal to be signed.

Can does not need to keep Liverpool informed of his plans beyond this season if he does decide to leave Anfield.

Juventus have been trying to sign Can for some time but Sky reports the midfielder will not leave Liverpool in the January transfer window.