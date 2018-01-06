- Advertisement -

Fortuna Sittard manager Sunday Oliseh is keen to make the club’s fans smile at the end of the season by leading them to the Dutch top fligh after being mocked for 16 years.

Former Super Eagles coach Oliseh, whose appointment as manager at Fortuna Sittard a year ago caused agitation from several quarters, steered the club out of the relegation zone in his first six months in charge of the team, setting new records in the process.

Last season, Oliseh became the only manager in the club’s history to have won seven consecutive home games and this season he guided Fortuna Sittard to the third round of the Dutch Cup for the first time in 18 years.

They are currently on a six-game winning streak in the Dutch second division.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder told nos.nlin a video interview that he owes his impressive start to club coaching to the Fortuna Sittard fans who continually cheer the team to victory during games and the club’s Turkish owner Isıtan Gun.

“When I came here (to Fortuna Sittard), the first question from a journalist was: what the hell are you doing here?” Oliseh told nos.nl in a video interview.

“The fans of the club have been laughed at for years, I want to make them proud again.

“We have qualified for the play-offs which is good. We will not rest on our oars because we currently lead the table. We will work hard to achieve our aim and if promotion to the Eredivisie comes it will be great but we have 19 more games to show we can get back there.”

Fortuna Sittard were relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie league in 2002.

“I have told my players that they can reach the top in two ways. First they can go to the top with Fortuna, or they play so well that the top teams wants them,” former Ajax midfielder Oliseh added.

Fortuna Sittard will play a test game against fifth tier side Susteren next Tuesday before taking on Ajax II at the Sittard stadium on Friday.

Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard currently lead the Eerste Divisie log with 41 points from 19 games having played one more game than NEC in second place with 40 points from 18 games.