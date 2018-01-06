- Advertisement -

Nigerian legend Austin Okocha has revealed that former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is still unhappy with him 23 years after he scored a wonder goal against the revered shot stopper.

Okocha disclosed this at an interactive media briefing tagged ‘Bundesliga Legend Tour with Jay-Jay Okocha’.

Karlsruhe keeper Kahn had come out of his line to thwart an Eintracht Frankfurt attack during a Bundesliga game in 1993, but Okocha turned him inside with his dribbles, with the German tumbling down inside the box.

But the Nigerian was not done yet as he dribbled past more Karlsruhe defenders, going past some of them twice, before slotting in past Kahn, who had enough time to recover but couldn’t stop Okocha.

Okocha, speaking about the incident said he was just doing his job then.

“Kahn doesn’t like me, he has taken it personal. I was just doing my job, I didn’t have the intention to hold the ball too long but he was at the receiving end.

“I am grateful to God for that because people can still identify me with something in Germany,” he said.