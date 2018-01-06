- Advertisement -

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he believes the failure of his team at the CAF Awards will fire them to shine at the World Cup in Russia.

Fellow World Cup qualifiers Egypt beat the Eagles to the National Team of the Year Award, while Rohr lost the Coach of the Year Award to his Egyptian counterpart, Hector Cuper.

“We have already a big motivation to play a good World Cup. And I am sure that the players would like to be the best African team this year,” he said.

“I am also proud to be among the three nominees for African Coach of the Year.

“Egypt, their best player (Mohamed Salah) and their coach (Hector Cuper) deserved the awards.

“They made a very good AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations 2017), while we (Nigeria) didn’t play.”