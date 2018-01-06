- Advertisement -

Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez wants to remain at Bayern Munich despite an inconsistent start to life at Allianz Arena.

The Colombia international joined the Bundesliga champions on a two-year loan deal from Madrid, with the option for the German club to make the move permanent.

The 26-year-old struggled to settle early this season, as Bayern’s poor form cost Carlo Ancelotti his job as head coach.

James has found himself in the starting XI with more regularity under Ancelotti’s replacement Jupp Heynckes, though, and the playmaker hopes to remain in Bavaria.

“I’ll stay here… I am very happy in Munich,” he was quoted as saying by Kicker.

“I don’t want to think about something else.”

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said: “I have a very good feeling in the team. I hope things also go well in the second half of the season because I still want to achieve a lot with this team.

“Jupp Heynckes is a top coach – second to none in the world. We speak a lot and it obviously helps me that he speaks Spanish.

“I slowly found my rhythm. It helped that I got so much playing time.

“I like the Bundesliga stadiums a lot; they are always full. You also play against very good teams. It’s a top league.”