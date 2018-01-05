- Advertisement -

Jesse Lingard popped up at the right time once again to help Manchester United earn a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win against Derby County.

One-way traffic in the first half from a strong Man United XI led to numerous chances, with Marcus Rashford blazing over from close range before the 20-minute mark and Juan Mata forcing a save from Derby keeper Scott Carson from a free kick two minutes later.

Rashford should have had the opener in the 34th minute, but his tame header from a perfect Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross hit the post.

Carson was again called into action just before half-time to keep out a Paul Pogba free kick that was headed for the upper corner and the two teams went to the dressing room level after 45 minutes.

Jose Mourinho put Romelu Lukaku on for Mkhitaryan at half-time and United picked up right where they left off in the first half, with Carson doing well to block Mata’s shot from outside the area with Pogba curling an effort just wide from the rebound.

Pogba missed just wide of the same post right before the 70-minute mark with a cute first-time shot from a Victor Lindelof pass that was only inches off target.

United would have to be feeling cursed as the match wore on when Rashford again smashed the bar with a powerful shot from the right side of the area and Pogba inexplicably shanked a rebound from an Ander Herrera shot well wide of goal from close range.

But Man United’s money man of late Lingard turned up just in time again, stroking an unstoppable volley from 18 yards away into the upper corner to give his team a win, with Lukaku adding an insurance goal from just before full-time to book passage to the fourth round of the cup competition.