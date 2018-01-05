- Advertisement -

UEFA Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder is headed for the Middle East to team up with Qatar’s Al-Gharafa after his misadventure at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The Netherlands international, who joined Nice in August after being released from his Galatasaray contract, started only four league games this season.

He’s now confirmed that the Qatar Stars League will be the next stop for him after accepting an 18-month deal to move to Al-Gharafa.

“It’s a nice adventure and a fun challenge,” Sneijder told RTL Boulevard.

“I am really happy to go for it together with my family.”

Sneijder is the most-capped player in Netherlands history but he was left out by Dick Advocaat for October’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Sweden.

The 33-year-old won the Champions League, part of a remarkable League and Cup treble, with Inter Milan in 2010 and was also a part of the Netherlands team which lost the 2010 World Cup final to Spain in South Africa.

Former Chile international Luis Jimenez and Slovakia’s Vladimir Weiss will be among Sneijder’s new team-mates at Al-Gharafa.