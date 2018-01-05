- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcon’s striker Asisat Oshoala, and midfielder, Junior Ajayi, for their awards at the 2017 CAF Awards in Accra, Ghana on Jan. 4.

The National Chairman of NFSC, Samuel Ikpea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that he was happy with the achievement of the Nigerian female footballers.

Oshoala won the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award, while Ajayi, who plays for Al Ahly, bagged the Fans Finest XI Award at the Aiteo CAF Awards.

Oshoala has won the title for the third time.

Ikpea in his congratulatory message to the footballers said: “I am excited with this great achievements of our footballers for bringing honour to Nigeria football in general.

“I say a big congratulation to them and our soccer fans, this is a truly deserved achievement for their hard work, dedication and significant impact in the fiestas.

“Oshoala and Ajayi, you have made us proud and I pray that these awards will lead you to greater heights in years to come, keep the flag flying and congratulations once again.”

He urged footballers in the country and the Diaspora to strive in their careers and seek to single themselves out in their wing and always be good ambassadors of the nation.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Award is held yearly to honour the continent’s best football players.

This year’s event, one of the biggest football gatherings of the year, was held at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.