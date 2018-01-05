- Advertisement -

Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn on reports linking West Ham striker Andy Carroll with a move to Chelsea.

Carroll, who has just one full season left on his Hammers contract, scored twice against West Brom on Tuesday.

And The Sun have reported that the 28-year-old is on Chelsea’s shortlist of January signings.

However, speaking on Friday before the signing of Ross Barkley was confirmed, Chelsea boss Conte said: “As I’ve said before, I don’t know. I gave my opinion to the club but the club then decides the players we can buy or we can sell.”

Speaking to Sky Italy earlier this week, Conte claimed that he is currently working under an “austerity programme” at Chelsea and the former Juventus manager confirmed he does not have the final say with regards to transfers at Stamford Bridge.

“It is the club that signs the players, not me. Recruitment is not my job,” said Conte. “The club try to do the best for this team and try to improve this team.

“I am a coach and I give my opinion if the club asks for it. But it is the club that decides on the players.”

However, Conte insists he is happy at Chelsea and played down rumours linking Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone with the managerial role at Stamford Bridge.

“This is my job and there are a lot of rumours,” said Conte. “This season there is a lot of speculation but it is normal. When you are an important coach this is your life.”