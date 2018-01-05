- Advertisement -

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has denied reports suggesting that the club will make a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the current transfer window.

The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances this season for Borussia Dortmund as he edges closer to the club’s goal-scoring record.

Following reports that Alexis Sanchez could well leave the Emirates for Manchester City during the current transfer window, rumours emerged that the North London club will rekindle their interest in Aubameyang.

“No, it is not a possibility,” said Wenger when asked if the Gunners would make a move for the Gabon international.

Aubameyang recently penned a contract extension with his German Bundesliga employers, despite interest from elsewhere.