- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that a new signing in January could disrupt his Manchester City squad.

City players have developed a close bond under Guardiola following their incredible start to the season which sees them 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola has been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez — a player who has reportedly caused a rift in the Gunners’ dressing room — and, asked if the atmosphere at the Etihad could be upset by a new arrival, Guardiola told a news conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Burnley: “If that player is nice then there is no risk.”

A move for Sanchez looks more likely after striker Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for around six weeks with a medial collateral ligament injury but Guardiola says he’s not pressuring director of football Txiki Begiristain for new arrivals.

“No, in Barcelona and Bayern or here I never pushed,” he said. “The clubs I worked with always try to do the best — sometimes it’s possible, sometimes it’s not — but it’s not a big problem.

“We are working now for this month but for the future. I will work with the players I have. The toughest period to buy players is now, everyone wants to keep their players.

“If it happens — we do believe we need someone because we are in four competitions, then it happens, OK. If not we’ll go with the players we have and move forward.”

City’s hope of a quadruple will be tested this week with the FA Cup tie against Burnley, followed by the EFL Cup semifinal first leg against Bristol City and a difficult trip to Liverpool in the Premier League.

They will be without Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Phil Foden, who are all injured, while David Silva could again be missing following the premature birth of his son and Kyle Walker faces a late fitness test.

Guardiola was unhappy with the tiring fixture schedule of the Christmas period but insists they won’t be taking the Burnley clash lightly.

“My priority is the next one — tomorrow,” he added. “Train good, rest good, wake up good, play at 3 p.m. in the afternoon then Bristol. Our intention now is to not drop any competitions, to not drop any games. We are going to rotate some players but we are focused because it’s Burnley. They don’t concede goals, just one per game apart from Tottenham and they are so strong physically.

“Bristol City, I saw a little bit but no too much, but it’s a semifinal and we are going to try not to drop any competitions.”

Despite not wanting to give up on any competitions, Guardiola maintains that it is impossible for City to win the quadruple. But he did soften his stance slightly by saying that he would consider thinking about it in a few months’ time if they remain in four competitions.

“Maybe ask that question in March or April if we are still in the four competitions,” he said. “But tomorrow is the first round of the FA Cup. Thinking about the four competitions is an illusion, it’s not realistic, I would say. We would need 32 players to play really well in all four competitions and that’s not going to happen in my squad.”