Rafa Benitez says he still does not know his budget for the January transfer window, despite having already held a meeting with the club’s hierarchy.

The Spaniard held discussions with managing director Lee Charnley in December over potential targets, and said before Christmas he wanted his squad for the remainder of the season in place by January 20.

Newcastle, who face League Two leaders Luton at St James’ Park on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, have been up for sale since October but Benitez also confirmed he has no news on how takeover talks, with Mike Ashley on holiday, are progressing.

When asked about Newcastle’s hopes during the transfer window, Benitez said: “I don’t know exactly what our budget is.

“We have to keep working to be sure that we have our targets but what I have to do for now is prepare Saturday’s game.”

When asked whether the wait for confirmation over his transfer budget five days into the transfer window was a concern, Benitez, said: “We had a meeting last week that you know about.

“We had some conversations and I am waiting now for an answer. We were talking about the options, targets and the numbers.

“I can’t say anymore because we continue to prepare the games with the squad we have available.”

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Watford captain Troy Deeney in January, while Sky reports the club are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in Liverpool’s Danny Ings, but Benitez gave short shrift of any potential signings.

“[We have] No movements and we will not talk about names,” Benitez, who has steered Newcastle to seven points from their past four league games, said.