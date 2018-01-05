- Advertisement -

Eden Hazard has offered hope to Chelsea supporters that a new contract may be close, but he will not be revealing his “secret”.

The Belgium international currently finds himself at the centre of another transfer storm, with his future at Stamford Bridge once again being called into question.

Chelsea have their star playmaker tied to a contract through to 2020 but are eager to agree fresh terms in an effort to fend off admiring glances from afar.

Interest from Real Madrid refuses to go away, with Hazard’s father having recently claimed that talks with the Blues have been shelved while waiting on an offer from Spain.

The 26-year-old playmaker has, however, suggested that an agreement could be reached to keep him in west London.

Responding to comments from Thibaut Courtois in which the Chelsea goalkeeper revealed that he and Hazard have been encouraging each other to put pen to paper, a highly sought-after talent told reporters: “I don’t know who’ll be the first to sign a new deal. That’s a secret.”

Courtois had previously told the Evening Standard: “Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say: ‘If you sign, I will sign,’ and I say the same to him!

“I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and can have our peak years together at Chelsea.”

Both Hazard and Courtois have been heavily linked with big-money moves to Madrid amid calls for them to commit to Chelsea.

Goal revealed recently that the Blues are prepared to make their current custodian the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football, while another offer is to be presented to Hazard.

Losing either would represent a major blow to the club’s future plans, with Courtois having talked up the importance of keeping a fellow Belgian in England.

He added when discussing Hazard: “Losing a player like Eden would be bad for us, the club.

“Eden is irreplaceable. With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you excel, there will always be teams interested in signing the biggest players. But that’s why if Chelsea have ambition to be the best club in the world, these kind of players have to stay.”