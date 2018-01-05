- Advertisement -

Newcastle have held discussions about the possibility of bringing Andy Carroll back to the club this month, according to Sky Sports.

But, despite holding internal discussions about a potential move, Sky Sports reports Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is currently not keen on the prospect of signing the West Ham forward.

Sky Sports also reports Benitez is hoping to add four new signings to his squad during the January transfer window.

Carroll scored his first two goals of the season in the 2-1 victory over West Brom on Tuesday, but missed the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Thursday due to injury.

The 28-year-old, who scored 33 goals in 91 appearances for Newcastle, has been plagued by a catalogue of injuries since joining the Hammers from Liverpool in 2012.

Carroll has 18 months remaining on his present contract, although West Ham have the option to extend his deal by a further two years.